President Sarkissian signs law on 2019 state budget


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today signed the law on the 2019 State Budget of Armenia, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





