For Pashinyan economic revolution is the only way to eliminate disaster consequences

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, 1st number of “My Step” block’s electoral list Nikol Pashinyan highlights economic revolution as the only way to eliminate the disaster consequences in Gyumri, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan said during the election campaign of “My step” block in Gyumri.

“Today, 6 months after the revolution, we ask your vote of confidence for conducting an economic revolution in Armenia. A lot is said about how to eliminate the disaster consequences. The only way to eliminate it is economic revolution. The citizens of Gyumri will have employment and does not need the mercy of anyone”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan