Trump offers to create Worldwide Network to compete with CNN

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. U.S. President Donald Trump proposed to create a Worldwide Network to compete with the CNN International, reports Armenpress.

“While CNN doesn’t do great in the United States based on ratings, outside of the U.S. they have very little competition. Throughout the world, CNN has a powerful voice portraying the United States in an unfair and false way. Something has to be done, including the possibility of the United States starting our own Worldwide Network to show the World the way we really are, GREAT!”, Trump said on Twitter.

