Yerevan names street in honor of Raphael Lemkin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The City Council of Yerevan has named the 1st Blind Alley of Baghramyan Avenue in downtown after Raphael Lemkin, the lawyer of Polish-Jewish descent who coined the word “genocide”.

46 city councilors voted in favor of the decision.

City Hall official Armine Vardanyan said that the decision is in conformity with the reuirements of the legislation based on the conclusion of the justice ministry. She said that the city council’s committees of culture, education and sports and social affairs have also approved it. “The State Cadastre Committee has also approved it,” she said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan