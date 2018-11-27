Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 November

Malaysian king marries Miss Moscow 2015


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Muhammad V of Kelantan, King of Malaysia, has married Miss Moscow 2015 Oksana Voyevodina, Islam News reports.

According to the media outlet the wedding took place in Barvikha -  village in Odintsovsky District of Moscow Oblast. Barvikha is a luxury resort village.

Islam News reported that the wedding party didn’t include alcoholic beverages. The bride was wearing a Russian dress, while the Malaysian King sported a national costume.

Voyevodina was crowned Miss Moscow when she was 22 years old.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




