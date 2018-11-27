Pashinyan going to reduce extreme poverty within 5 years in case of winning in upcoming elections

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says he is going to reduce extreme poverty within five years in case of winning in the upcoming early parliamentary elections, reports Armenpress.

“We will reduce extreme poverty in Armenia in coming five years, will eradicate unemployment. We will do this by creating new jobs, investments and factories. Today nearly 500 million USD investment programs in Armenia are being discussed with the government. We want to encourage you to be engaged in entrepreneurship”, Pashinyan said during the election campaign of My Step alliance in Spitak town.

The acting PM said they will provide the villager with everything in order to be able to independently build his/her welfare. “We must provide the villager with irrigation water, loan resources and ensure the consumption and export of their products outside Armenia, we must help the people to earn because the citizen of Armenia must ensure his/her welfare with a dignified work”, Pashinyan said.

The early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9. The election campaign began on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan