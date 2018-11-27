‘All issues must be solved through consensus’ – Russian Ambassador on situation in CSTO

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin commented on the current situation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the ongoing discussions over the appointment of the new CSTO Secretary General, Armenpress reports.

The Ambassador told reporters that all issues in the CSTO will be solved through consensus.

“All issues in the CSTO must be solved through consensus. I have no doubt on this as all countries are interested that the organization will work and have the contribution on ensuring general security as expected from this structure”, the Russian Ambassador said.

He didn’t comment on the question who will continue holding the position of the CSTO Secretary General. “Let the leaders of our countries decide this issue. I am not authorized to speak about it instead of them. This issue is being discussed, and I am confident that such a decision will be made which will further strengthen our organization”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan