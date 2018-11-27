Google pays $1 billion for offices in biggest Bay Area sale of the year in SF

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Google has purchased the former site of LinkedIn’s Mountain View headquarters for $1 billion in the largest Bay Area real estate sale in 2018, San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Google confirmed on Monday that it has acquired the 12-building Britannia Shoreline Technology Park, totaling 795,663 square feet. It did not comment further.

According to the newspaper, earlier in November Google had bought more than 10 acres from the city of San Jose for $110 million for part of its expansion near Diridon Station, in addition to acquiring the Chesapeake Commons office park in Sunnyvale earlier in 2018.

Google is channeling some of its profits to sate its physical growth, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan