Armenia ready to fully use BSEC potential to boost commercial cooperation in region

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is ready to fully use the potential of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation and its structures aimed at boosting the commercial cooperation in the region and ensuring the effective implementation of the organization’s goals, reports Armenpress.

Deputy foreign minister of Armenia Ashot Hovakimyan presented the message of acting foreign minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan addressed to the participants of the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Yerevan.

“It’s a pleasure to host the plenary session of the General Assembly in the 25th jubilee year of the establishment of PABSEC. 25 years ago the parliaments of our countries started implementing the hopes and expectations of our peoples, for the sake of pluralistic democracy which is based on human and fundamental rights, economic liberalization and prosperity via social justice. They affirmed “their commitment to use all opportunities and capacities to expand and multiply the cooperation between our countries in multiple spheres and different levels. These commitments obviously are directed for implementing the PABSEC goals and today as well are relevant. Meanwhile, the lack of being guided by these goals is one of the main factors hindering the cooperation”, the acting FM said in the message.

The acting FM assured that Armenia remains committed to the organization’s goals. He emphasized that this year in April-May the people of Armenia established their commitment by strong voice to strengthen the respect towards human rights, rule of law, effective governance and guaranteeing equal opportunities in economic and social life. “In its foreign policy Armenia has reaffirmed the principles of friendly relations and mutually beneficial partnership. In this sense Armenia is ready to fully use the potential of BSEC and its structures to boost the regional economic cooperation and move forward the effective implementation of the regulatory goals of the organization”, he said.

In the message acting FM Mnatsakanyan stated that the PABSEC must support and contribute to the implementation of BSEC goals and principles. He expressed confidence that this goal should continue guiding the future efforts of PABSEC in a depoliticized, constructive and inclusive manner based on the principle of equal self-determination.

According to the Armenian acting FM, the BSEC activity should be harmonized with the international agenda, in particular the UN’s Sustainable Development Agenda 2030. In this context Armenia supports establishment of closer partnership with international organizations and other regional players that are interested in such economic activity.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan