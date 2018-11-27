President Sarkissian attends discussion on global security in Berlin

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is in Berlin on an official visit, participated today in a discussion in Berlin organized by the Munich International Security Conference, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The event was attended by chairman of the conference Wolfgang Ischinger, representatives of German defense and foreign ministries, Bundestag lawmakers, MEPs, security experts, as well as heads of research centers.

The discussions focused on global security, ongoing changes, current challenges and treats, as well as the opportunities to overcome them.

In his remarks President Sarkissian said Armenia is open for cooperation and ready to become a platform for different discussions.

