137 women killed every day across the world – UNODC report

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. An average of 137 women across the world are killed by a partner or family member every day, according to new research published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), BBC reports.

They say it makes “the home the most likely place for a woman to be killed”.

More than half of the 87,000 women killed in 2017 were reported as dying at the hands of those closest to them.

Of that figure, approximately 30,000 women were killed by an intimate partner and another 20,000 by a relative.

The data collected by UNODC highlights that “men are around four times more likely than women to lose their lives as a result of intentional homicide”.

“Intimate partner violence continues to take a disproportionately heavy toll on women”, the report states.