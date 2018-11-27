Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-18

YEREVAN, 27 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.39 drams to 485.08 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.57 drams to 548.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.53 drams to 618.72 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 11.45 drams to 19079.76 drams. Silver price вup by 2.13 drams to 224.27 drams. Platinum price вup by 57.30 drams to 13115.97 drams.