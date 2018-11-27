Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-18
YEREVAN, 27 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.39 drams to 485.08 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.57 drams to 548.72 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.27 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.53 drams to 618.72 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 11.45 drams to 19079.76 drams. Silver price вup by 2.13 drams to 224.27 drams. Platinum price вup by 57.30 drams to 13115.97 drams.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11.27-21:18 President Sarkissian invites German President to pay an official visit to Armenia
- 11.27-20:45 Atomic energy sector is under strict control of the Armenian and Russian leaders- Russian Ambassador
- 11.27-20:34 One of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sessions to take place in Armenia next year
- 11.27-19:22 Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024 – Pashinyan
- 11.27-19:11 Pashinyan speaks about problems with Teghut mine
- 11.27-19:02 Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for Shnogh HPP’s construction
- 11.27-18:10 Robert Kocharyan's defenders to submit petition for the judge to recuse himself on November 28, trial postponed
- 11.27-17:45 Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Iranian MP
- 11.27-17:42 Armenia successfully test fires ballistic missile
- 11.27-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:33 Asian Stocks - 27-11-18
- 11.27-17:18 Prosecutor General personally in courtroom for Kocharyan complaint hearing
- 11.27-17:07 137 women killed every day across the world – UNODC report
- 11.27-16:52 President Sarkissian attends discussion on global security in Berlin
- 11.27-16:42 Armenia’s nuclear power plant to produce 500,000,000 kilowatt/hour more energy after modernization
- 11.27-16:28 President of Central Bank, BSTDB President discuss cooperation expansion ways
- 11.27-16:07 “We” bloc campaigns in Aragatsotn province
- 11.27-15:50 Solution of NK conflict is up to the people, Pashinyan’s response to HHK candidate
- 11.27-15:32 Speaker to depart for Russia for CIS sessions
- 11.27-15:32 Speaker Babloyan receives delegation led by head of Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group
- 11.27-15:26 Kocharyan again in courtroom
- 11.27-15:20 Georgia, Germany sign military cooperation agreement
- 11.27-15:03 Unnecessary politicization should be avoided for fulfilling BSEC goals, says incumbent PABSEC President, Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan
- 11.27-15:02 Caretaker agriculture minister, World Bank discuss PPP
- 11.27-15:00 Two ethnic Armenians among victims of California wildfires
- 11.27-14:39 Armenia ready to fully use BSEC potential to boost commercial cooperation in region
- 11.27-14:28 Google pays $1 billion for offices in biggest Bay Area sale of the year in SF
- 11.27-14:12 General Motors to cut jobs and production
- 11.27-14:04 Armenian President’s official visit to Germany kicks off
- 11.27-13:59 EEC Board Chairman introduces actual problems facing EAEU, highlights elimination of existing barriers
- 11.27-13:51 Government discusses establishment of multiple industrial enterprises with investors
- 11.27-13:41 Pashinyan denies rumors on arms supply halt
- 11.27-13:39 Pashinyan’s government plans to elevate relations with Russia to new level
- 11.27-13:31 Conflicts obstruct utilization of PABSEC’s full potential, says Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev
- 11.27-13:23 ‘All issues must be solved through consensus’ – Russian Ambassador on situation in CSTO
11:35, 11.21.2018
Viewed 2402 times Plane that ran over Armenian man at Moscow airport lands in Athens with damaged fuselage, probe to be completed in 10 days
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2245 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2206 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2044 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 1943 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency