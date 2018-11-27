Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds meeting with Iranian MP

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan on November 27 received member of the Iranian Parliament Masoumeh Aghapour Alishahi, who arrived in Yerevan to take part in the 52nd plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Speaker of Parliament highly valued the Armenian-Iranian relations and highlighted the inter-parliamentary cooperation, in particular, the activities of friendship groups. Babloyan highly appreciated the friendly attitude of the Iranian authorities and people shown to the Armenian community representatives.

Coming to the regional issues, Ara Babloyan attached importance to making joint efforts for ensuring stability and peace, in which the parliamentary structures play a great role.

The Iranian lawmaker thanked for the meeting and conveyed the warm greetings of the Iranian parliament speaker to Ara Babloyan. She said the Iranian side highly values the relations with Armenia.

The MP attached importance to the mutual partnership between the parliaments of the two countries, expressing hope that the traditions of the past will continue. She valued the contribution the Armenian community had in Iran’s domestic life.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan