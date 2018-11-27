Drinking water tariff will not be increased until 2024 – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. There will be no increase of drinking water tariff in Armenia until 2024, ARMENPRESS reports acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Board member of “Civil Contract” party that is part of “My step” block Nikol Pashinyan said in Alaverdi city during electoral campaign.

“As a result of the negotiations between the Government of Armenia and “Veolia Dzur” it was decided that drinking water tariffs will not be increased in Armenia until 2024”, Pashinyan said, adding that this is the first serious cooperation between the Government of Armenia and the French company.

