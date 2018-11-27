One of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sessions to take place in Armenia next year

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by acting First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan participated in the regular session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

ARMENPRESS reports first the Heads of Governments of the EAEU member states met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, during which the sides exchanged views on both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Afterwards, a narrow-format session of the Heads of Governments of the EAEU member states took place, followed by the expanded-format session. Issues referring to EAEU’s digital agenda, cooperation in transport, customs and taxes, establishment of a single gas market and other issues were discussed. Some documents were also signed.

Ararat Mirzoyan gave a speech, reaffirming Armenia’s commitment to taking measures aimed at deepening integration processes in the sidelines of the EAEU, including creating conditions for free movement of goods, services, labor and capital.

At the same time he noted that in 2019 Armenia assumes presidency of the EAEU, and expressed readiness to host one of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council sessions in Armenia in summer, 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan