President Sarkissian invites German President to pay an official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The official meeting ceremony of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and Mrs. Nouneh Sarkissian took place today at the Presidential Palace of Germany, Bellevue Palace.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Mrs. Elke Büdenbender met Armen Sarkissian and Nouneh Sarkissian at the gates of the Palace.

Armenian and German state anthems were performed by the military orchestra.

Afterwards, Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Armen Sarkissian had a private conversation, followed by an expanded-format meeting with the participation of the delegations.

The German President welcomed Armen Sarkissian and saluted his first official visit to Germany. He also talked about the recent changes in Armenia and saluted their peaceful manner.

President Sarkissian noted in his speech that he is lad to be in Germany on an official visit. “I am glad to be hosted in friendly Germany in the sidelines of my first official visit. Germany is Armenia’s friend and a key economic partner, as well as an important supporter of Armenia-EU agenda. Germany is interesting for us also as a model of parliamentary model of government and for us the German experience in parliamentary democracy is very important and can serve as an example”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Highly appreciating Germany for the financial-technical and economic assistance of Germany provided to Armenia, as well as the support to implementing democratic and legal reforms, President Sarkissian highlighted the expansion of cooperation in science, education and culture. Particularly, the cooperation in the sphere of high technologies and IT were assessed as promising.

President Sarkissian invited his German counterpart to pay an official visit to Armenia, which was accepted by Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

