All inter-state and republican significance roads open in Armenia


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies informs that on November 28, at 09:30, no precipitation is reported on the roads of inter-state and republican significance in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that all highways of republic and inter-state significance are open.

