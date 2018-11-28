SIS chief introduces activities carried out so far over 2008 March 1 case

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Over the past six months more than 1000 people have been questioned over the 2008 March 1 case, Head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan said during an event dedicated to the Day of the Special Investigation Service, reports Armenpress.

“More than 40 searches have been conducted over the March 1 case. 85 confiscations were made from the citizens and various state structures, 23 examinations have been carried out. 146 units of firearms and large amount of ammunition were submitted for examination”, the SIS chief said.

The March 1 case relates to the deadly post-election protests in Yerevan in 2008.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan