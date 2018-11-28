Speaker of Parliament urges all political forces participating in elections to unite around common position on Artsakh issue

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan issued a statement over certain developments being registered during the ongoing campaign of the early parliamentary elections, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Speaker Babloyan says nearly 30-year history of the Republic of Armenia has proved that there are values which are not subject to any speculation, abuse or bargaining, as well as these values cannot be lowered to the level of personal or political pre-election interests. And Artsakh has its unique place in these values. Ara Babloyan called on all to unite over a unified position on the Artsakh issue.

The Speaker’s statement says:

“Dear colleagues, dear friends, I could not remain indifferent towards certain developments being noticed during the pre-election campaign. These developments forced me to once again apply to you with the right of a senior friend.

Nearly 30-year history of the Republic of Armenia has proved that there are values which are not subject to any speculation, abuse or bargaining, as well as these values cannot be lowered to the level of personal or political pre-election interests. And Artsakh has its unique place in these values. Just two years ago, in April, we all once again affirmed and were convinced that the security of Artsakh and the right of our compatriots living in Artsakh to self-determination are under our care. Each of us showed that he/she stands with Artsakh and its resident, proved that all our strength is directed for the defense of Artsakh and its resident.

There must be no blacks, reds, whites or greens among us regarding the Artsakh issue. Let the divisions of political colors, if we cannot refuse from them, spread exclusively on the political fight, but Artsakh and Armenia have just one single color, and that is the Armenian flag. Moreover, what I say equally refers to all political forces.

Dear friends, the flag is common like the security of Artsakh and Armenia, as well as their future. Therefore, I urge you to unite across one single position over the Artsakh issue and to agree to completely remove the topic of Artsakh or the name Artsakh from the pre-election speeches and debates.

I apply to my Artsakh brothers and sisters,

Please refrain from commenting on some statements during these days, which, most probably, are a result of incorrect formulations of thoughts. As I said, the security and prosperous future of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia are our common goal”.

