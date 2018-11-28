Spain’s GlobalTech eyes intensive farming in Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker minister of agriculture Gegham Gevorgyan held a meeting today with representative of GlobalTech, a Spanish industrial production company.

The enterprise is planning to re-equip existing scientific-industrial centers in Armenia, where Armenian experts and farmers will be able to get trained. The company also plans to be engaged in intensive gardening.

Gevorgyan expressed readiness to support the realization of the program.

Issues relating to developing intensive gardening and utilizing modern technologies in the sector were discussed.

GlobalTech representatives suggested signing a memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation.

