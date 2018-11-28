Oct. 27 Yerevan would-be suicide bomber is mentally ill war veteran – NSS

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. National Security Service (NSS) director Arthur Vanetsyan has disclosed details over the 43-year-old man who attempted to carry out suicide-bombing using a hand grenade inside the government headquarters on October 27.

No one was injured in the incident as security personnel swiftly neutralized and arrested the man.

According to Vanetsyan, the would-be suicide bomber sought to gain attention due to unemployment issues.

“He is a resident of Shengavit district [Yerevan], a [war veteran], who is registered in a psychiatric clinic. He told us he wants to find a job, but he was being refused. He was trying to gain attention with this step”.

He said that the man is still under arrest.

He is charged with illegal possession, acquisition and transportation of firearms and explosives.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan