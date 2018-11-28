Prosperous Armenia party continues election campaign in Tavush province

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Prosperous Armenia party continues its pre-election campaign in Tavush province. Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan is also taking part in the meeting with the residents of Ijevan, reports Armenpress.

In his remarks Gagik Tsarukyan said he wants his children to live in a prosperous country, and for this purpose it is necessary to provide conditions and opportunities. “Today we can jointly create these conditions and opportunities. There have been countries which were in more severe situation than our country, but they managed to develop, strengthen and improve their people’s life within a very short period of time”, he said.

Tsarukyan said everyone wants to live better and doesn’t want to receive an aid. “Everyone wants to work, take care of their families and feel themselves fully happy”, Gagik Tsarukyan said.

According to him, there is no need to ask people to come to invest in Armenia, it is necessary to create conditions that they will come and ask for making an investment in Armenia. “Opportunities must be created, laws should be adopted so that people would like to invest in Armenia”, he added.

He informed that he has warned his team that no one has a right to insult the representatives of other political forces. “No matter how many votes anyone will receive, I am grateful to all and say that I have done, do and will do”, Tsarukyan said.

Early parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9. The election campaign launched on November 26 and will end on December 7. 11 political forces are participating in the elections.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan