Caretaker Deputy PM holds meeting with World Bank Armenia Country Manager

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan has held a meeting with World Bank Armenia Country Manager Sylvie Bossoutrot and her delegation, Avinyan’s office said.

Caretaker Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan and Caretaker Minister of Transportation, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan were also in attendance.

During the meeting Avinyan attached importance to cooperation with the World Bank aimed at economic development and increase of competitiveness, as well as attraction of investments.

Thanking for the reception, Bossoutrot said that the World Bank welcomes the government’s commitment for carrying out ambitious reforms and ensuring economic progress, and that they will be the Armenian government’s partner and supporter in this issue.

She added that the World Bank will soon discuss the 2019-2022 cooperation framework with Armenia, one of the pillars of which will be encouraging exports.

The implementation process of the World Bank’s Trade Promotion and Quality Infrastructures project was discussed. The project is aimed at strengthening and empowering the government’s capacities in encouraging exports, attracting investments and rendering quality management services.

The sides concurred that the project should contribute to increasing the competitiveness of Armenian-made products in foreign markets, as well as to strengthening PPP.

Avinyan mentioned that as a result of midterm revision of the project the high-tech sector should get greater attention.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan