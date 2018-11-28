Ex-President’s brother ready to return to state budget the 30 million USD on one of his bank accounts – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Alexander Sargsyan, the brother of the 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, has expressed readiness to return to the state budget the 30 million USD on one of his bank accounts, ARMENPRESS acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in Ijevan city during the pre-electoral campaign.

“We gave talked numerous times about the fact that Serzh Sargsyan’s brother Alexander Sargsyan possesses 30 million USD on one of his bank accounts. Following my speech Serzh Sargsyan’s brother had made an announcement that he is ready to provide at least some part of that sum for some purposes. And now I have been told that he recently expressed readiness to return the entire 30 million USD to the state budget”, he said.

Pashinyan emphasized that the returned sums must first of all be spent for army needs.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan