Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections – exit poll
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Salome Zurabishvili supported by “Georgian dream” Party wins in the 2nd stage of the presidential elections with 55% of votes, ARMENPRESS reports the results of the exit poll ordered by opposition Rustavi 2 TV shows.
According to the survey, opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze receives 45% votes.
Independent candidate Zurabishvili received 38.64% votes during the first stage held on October 28, while 50% was necessary for a victory. Vashadze had received 37.74% in the first stage.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
