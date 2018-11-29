Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 November

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-18


LONDON, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $1935.50, copper price down by 1.33% to $6136.50, lead price down by 0.51% to $1933.00, nickel price down by 0.83% to $10780.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $18750.00, zinc price down by 1.73% to $2442.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

