LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-18
LONDON, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.28% to $1935.50, copper price down by 1.33% to $6136.50, lead price down by 0.51% to $1933.00, nickel price down by 0.83% to $10780.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $18750.00, zinc price down by 1.73% to $2442.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 13:26 Exhibition dedicated to memory of Armenian Genocide victims opened in Swedish Parliament
- 13:20 Uzbekistan joins CIS IPA
- 12:54 Armenia introduces insurance system in agriculture sector
- 12:48 Lydian Armenia enabled to bring equipment to winter stand-by mode
- 12:42 Government to provide almost 190 mln AMD in subventions to communities of several provinces
- 12:26 New investment program being implemented in paper products industry
- 12:20 Ambassador Minasyan attends special session in Romanian parliament dedicated to 100th anniversary of country’s unification
- 12:09 Armenia, Cyprus to cooperate in mutual protection of confidential information
- 12:03 2,575,939 eligible to vote in upcoming general election
- 11:47 Government compensates weather-related damages to farmers’ crops
- 11:45 Kocharyan to file new complaint to appeals court
- 11:40 Government raises pensions
- 11:38 Government to pay 3000 and 4500 Euros in compensation to citizens under ECHR verdicts
- 11:35 Government adopts decision on announcing winter military draft
- 11:22 Putin-Trump talks scheduled for December 1, set to last more than 2 hours – source
- 11:17 CJSC MetsamorEnergoAtom to be terminated
- 11:13 Government raises benefits for socially vulnerable groups
- 10:49 U.S. to sell $15 billion worth THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Saudi Arabia
- 10:42 All servicemen enabled to vote freely
- 10:35 Trump's private plane clipped in parking mishap at NYC’s LaGuardia
- 10:12 Armenia’s Tourism Committee targets new markets aimed at raising country’s recognition
- 10:08 Sarkissians attend Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra concert in Berlin honoring maestro Aram Khachaturian
- 10:07 Salome Zurabishvili wins Georgia presidential election with 59.56% of votes
- 09:55 Road updates: All clear
- 09:54 Trump lights National Christmas Tree outside White House
- 09:48 Yerevan Mayor holds meeting with Lebanese Ambassador
- 09:44 European Stocks - 28-11-18
- 09:42 US stocks up - 28-11-18
- 09:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-11-18
- 09:38 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 28-11-18
- 09:36 Oil Prices Down - 28-11-18
- 11.28-22:03 Sarkissian, Merkel discuss enhancing Armenian-German partnership at Berlin meeting
- 11.28-20:46 Zurabishvili wins Georgia’s presidential elections – exit poll
- 11.28-19:29 Putin ratifies interim agreement between EAEU and Iran
- 11.28-18:28 Court of Appeal rejects Robert Kocharyan’s motion to recuse Judge Ruben Mkhitaryan
17:15, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2409 times Nikol Pashinyan attends workshop on Armenia’s economic development
09:57, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2338 times Helicopter carrying tourists goes missing in Dominican Republic
17:24, 11.23.2018
Viewed 2166 times Agriculture ministry, IFAD discuss prospects of future cooperation
21:05, 11.22.2018
Viewed 2061 times Nikol Pashinyan participates in event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the introduction of Armenia’s national currency
19:59, 11.24.2018
Viewed 1971 times ‘A country of the free and powerful’: Armenian leader heralds beginning of ‘non-violent, velvet, ECONOMIC revolution’