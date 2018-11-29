Sarkissians attend Armenian Philharmonic Orchestra concert in Berlin honoring maestro Aram Khachaturian

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and First Lady Nune Sarkissian, currently on an official visit to Germany, attended a concert November 28 performed by the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra at Konzerthaus Berlin in honor of the 115th anniversary of birth of renowned composer Aram Khachaturian. Violinist Sergei Khachatryan performed at the event, Sarkissian’s Office said.

Artistic director and chief conductor of the orchestra Eduard Topchyan conducted the concert.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan