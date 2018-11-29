Armenia’s Tourism Committee targets new markets aimed at raising country’s recognition  

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. In recent years Armenia’s Tsaghkadzor resort town hosts 50.000 tourists on average during the winter season.

Tsaghkadzor Mayor Artur Harutyunyan told Armenpress that there is an increase in the visits of tourists in recent years. Although no major snowfalls were reported last year, this didn’t hinder tourists to visit the town. The Mayor said Tsaghkadzor is always demanded regardless of the weather. The main visitors are the residents of Armenia, as well as the representatives of the diplomatic course in Armenia. However, there are also many foreigners, mainly Russians that visit the town. Every year many Russian tourists visit the town. There are also visits from the European countries, including Germany, France and post-Soviet states.

Artur Harutyunyan stated that in addition to the increase of tourist visits, the number of hotels and guesthouses also increases. The Mayor said previously there were nearly 30 hotels and guesthouses, but now their number is about 50.

“The increase of number of tourists is very important for the town residents from social perspective. First of all, the residents build guesthouses, in addition, new restaurants, stores are opened in the town due to the demand, and all these in their turn contribute to creation of jobs”, Artur Harutyunyan said. The Mayor said the municipality carries out renovation works in the town, restores the parks, streets and etc.

As for the price policy, the Mayor said the prices become more flexible by the increase of number of new hotels and guesthouses.

“Of course, there is a great demand in December, in connection with the New Year holidays. Many make bookings in late November or early December. There is such an impression that prices are high in the town, but in recent years a flexible pricing policy is being carried out in connection with the increase in number of hotels. For instance, there are discounts after January 10, there are also 50% discounts or people can stay in a hotel two days with the money paid for a day. The hotels as well understand that the expensive offers are not competitive”, Artur Harutyunyan said.

President of the Tourism Committee Hripsime Grigoryan told Armenpress that Tsaghkadzor is the main tourism town during the winter season, but there are also opportunities to create alternatives. In particular, currently activities are being carried out in Ashotsk to build a skiing base. She said having an alternative to Tsaghkadzor, competitiveness will lead to change of price policy.

“In addition, preparation works are being conducted in different parts of Armenia for having investments in the field of winter tourism. Here we witness different services provided by the private sector, but of course, it is desirable that infrastructures develop”, she said.

Talking about tourists visiting Armenia in winter, the Tourism Committee President said tourists arrive from different countries, Russia, Iran, Lebanon, the Philippines and Western Europe. Grigoryan noted that actions are being taken on the direction of Arab countries. Currently the issue of conducting charter flights from the United Arab Emirates to Yerevan is being discussed.

On November 25 Armenia was presented in Dubai. The goal was to promote Armenia in Dubai as an attractive and new tourism destination ahead of the winter season.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan