U.S. to sell $15 billion worth THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems to Saudi Arabia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia has signed a contract with the United States on buying 15 billion dollar worth of THAAD missile defense systems, a State Department representative told TASS.

The sides finalized the deal on November 26, but only now it is being disclosed.

Earlier in 2017, the State Department had notified the US Congress on intentions to sell 44 THAAD units, 360 interception missiles, 16 command units and seven radars to Saudi Arabia.

Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), formerly Theater High Altitude Area Defense, is an American anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to shoot down short-, medium-, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase (descent or reentry) by intercepting with a hit-to-kill approach.

The THAAD system is being designed, built, and integrated by Lockheed Martin Space Systems acting as prime contractor.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan