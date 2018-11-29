Putin-Trump talks scheduled for December 1, set to last more than 2 hours – source

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump is scheduled for December 1 and will last more than 2 hours, a source of one of the delegations told Sputnik News.

Trump and Putin will meet in Argentina on the sidelines of the G20 summit time which will take place from November 30 to December 1.

The two presidents will discuss bilateral ties, as well as security-related and regional issues.

Earlier Trump said he may cancel the meeting with Putin over the recent Russia-Ukraine incident in the Kerch Strait.

