Government to pay 3000 and 4500 Euros in compensation to citizens under ECHR verdicts

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government provided 3000 and 4500 Euros to the justice ministry aimed at unconditionally implementing the verdicts of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), reports Armenpress.

According to the “Hovhhannisyan vs. Armenia” July 19, 2018 ECHR verdict, Armenia must pay 3000 Euros to the applicant within three months after the verdict comes into force. The current ECHR verdict came into force on October 19, 2018, and the deadline for payment is January 19, 2019.

According to the ECHR’s “Ayvazyan vs. Armenia” verdict, the government will provide 4500 Euros from the reserve fund for fulfilling the verdict requirements.

