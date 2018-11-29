Kocharyan to file new complaint to appeals court

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan will file a new complaint to the court of appeals against the verdict of the court of first instance, based on the wiretapping of the phone conversation between NSS director Arthur Vanetsyan and SIS director Sasun Khachatryan, and the press conference, the ex-president’s lawyer Hayk Alumyan told reporters.

He declined to give further details.

Meanwhile, the court of appeals continues examining the complaint filed against the release of Kocharyan from pre-trial detention on basis of immunity.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan