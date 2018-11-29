Government compensates weather-related damages to farmers’ crops

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The government allocated more than 480 million drams to the provinces of Aragatsotn, Ararat, Armavir, Gegharkunik, Lori, Kotayk, Shirak, Vayots Dzor and Tavush for compensations to farmers who suffered 50-100% damages to crops due to weather-related occurrences (hailstorms, floods, freezing weather).

A total of 14,650 hectares of land has been damages during the current year, deputy minister of territorial administration and development Vache Terteryan said at the Cabinet meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan