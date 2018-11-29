2,575,939 eligible to vote in upcoming general election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The national police published the total number of elegibile voters for the upcoming general election.

The Electoral Code requires police to publish the numbers 10 days ahead of the election by specifying voters without registration and voters who will cast ballots in accordance to location, i.e. commission members.

The total number of eligible voters registered in the official registry is 2,575,939; the number of electoral commission members is 4477, and the number of voters without registration is 74.

Armenia will elect a new parliament on December 9.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan