Ambassador Minasyan attends special session in Romanian parliament dedicated to 100th anniversary of country’s unification

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan together with the ambassadors accredited to Romania on November 28 attended a special session in the Romanian parliament which was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the country’s unification, Sergey Minasyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The Ambassador informed that in addition to high-ranking officials, the representatives of all eight parliamentary forces, including Armenians, ethnic Armenian MPs Varuzhan Voskanyan on behalf of the ALDE part, as well as head of the national minorities group Varuzhan Pambukchyan delivered remarks during the event.

