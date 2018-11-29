Government to provide almost 190 mln AMD in subventions to communities of several provinces
12:42, 29 November, 2018
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The government will provide 187 million 783.9 thousand AMD in additional subventions to the governorates of Ararat, Armavir, Lori, Gegharkunik, Syunik, Shirak and Kotayk provinces, reports Armenpress.
During today’s Cabinet meeting first deputy minister of territorial administration and development Vache Terteryan said these allocations will co-finance the programs aimed at economic and social infrastructure development received from the provinces.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
