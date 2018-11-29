Uzbekistan joins CIS IPA

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Uzbekistan has become a member of the Interparliamentary assembly (IPA) of the CIS, TASS reports.

Uzbekistan’s Senate charperson Nigmatila Yuldashev signed the accession document during the November 29 CIS IPA council sitting in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“We happily endorse Uzbekistan’s membership to our common parliamentary family, our assembly, Russia’s Federation Council chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan