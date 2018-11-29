Serviceman killed in avalanche near Armenian village

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. A contractual military serviceman has died in an avalanche in the village of Kakhakn, Gegharkunik province, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in his campaigning speech.

“I have bad news,” he said. “The soldier was found dead. I express condolences to his family and friends.”

At Pashinyan’s suggestion, the attendees of the event held a moment of silence in honor of the victim.

On November 28, the ministry of emergency situations said that a person is missing in an avalanche. The ministry had not specified other details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan