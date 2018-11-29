Kremlin doesn’t comment on results of Georgia presidential election

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Kremlin has taken into account the information about the victory of Salome Zurabishvili in the presidential election in Georgia, but will not comment on this issue as long as Tbilisi’s mood on the bilateral ties with Russia is not clarified, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, TASS reported.

“Of course, we were following the reports received from Georgia, we take into account the information and the fact of Zurabishvili’s victory”, he said.

Asked whether Zurabishvili’s victory inspires optimism to Moscow, Peskov said: “Here we prefer to wait for the first statements, the assessment of possible development prospects of Russia-Georgia relations”.

Salome Zurabishvili has won the runoff presidential election in Georgia with 59.52% of votes, while Grigol Vashadze secured 40.48% of votes.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan