Government to announce tender for constructing waste recycling plant

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will announce tender for constructing waste recycling plant, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the pre-election campaign of My Step alliance in Vardenis town, reports Armenpress.

“There is rubbish everywhere across Lake Sevan. This is a problem, and we will announce tender soon so that investor will come and establish a major waste recycling plant”, Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan