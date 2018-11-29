Agriculture ministry conducts observations in potato, eggs, tomato, meat and cheese markets

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of agriculture carries out observations in the markets of goods with great consumption volume in order to avoid contradictory rumors about the price increase, acting agriculture minister Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet session, asked whether problems will emerge in winter due to lack of potato harvest, including price increase, reports Armenpress.

The acting minister clarified that these goods are potato, eggs, tomato, meat, cheese and cucumber. “We will conduct an observation and will report you. Of course, we have the statistics published by the National Statistical Committee where there is no major change in numbers, but we are carrying out observations based on the media reports”, he said.

