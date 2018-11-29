Armenian peacekeepers serving abroad to also vote in general election

YEREVAN, NOVMEBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan, Kosovo, Lebanon and Mali will also vote in the upcoming general election, defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan told ARMENPRESS.

He said that the peacekeepers will cast their ballots by the same principles as diplomats in foreign countries. “Peacekeepers in Lebanon will vote at the Embassy of Armenia, while peacekeepers in Kosovo, Mali and Afghanistan, where Armenia doesn’t have embassies, the regional diplomatic structures will create the opportunity. Special areas will be opened for servicemen, with ballots and envelopes,” he said.

Armenia currently has 121 active duty peacekeepers serving as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

32 Armenian peacekeepers are serving within the UNIFIL mission in Lebanon, and 40 Armenian peacekeepers are serving in the NATO-led KFOR in Kosovo. Armenia has also 1 serviceman as part of the MINUSMA mission in Mali.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan