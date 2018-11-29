American screenwriter Gloria Katz dies aged 76

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Gloria Katz, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter who partnered with her husband, Willard Huyck, on the scripts for the George Lucas classics American Graffiti and Star Wars, has died at the age of 76 after a long battle with ovarian cancer, Huyck told The Hollywood Reporter.

Katz and her husband also penned the screenplay for Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984), produced by Lucas from his story.

The couple wrote the script for Stanley Donan's Lucky Lady (1975) as well as those for Messiah of Evil (1973), French Postcards (1979), Best Defense (1984), Howard the Duck (1986) — all directed by Huyck — and Radioland Murders (1994).