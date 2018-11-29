Menk (We) bloc, Sasna Tsrer prioritize gender equality in politics

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Candidate for parliament from the “Menk” (We) bloc Lusine Zakalashvili argues that women’s involvement in politics should be non-artificial.

Speaking at a press conference today, she said that the Vice President of their bloc is a woman, and that they view women’s participation in the political life to be positive. Highlighting the fact that they have three women as candidates, she said that this shows that the bloc attaches importance to gender equality.

In turn, candidate for parliament from the Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun) Pan-Armenian Party Alek Yenikgomshyan said that women’s issues shouldn’t be isolated from the society and viewed separately.

“Women’s representation in political processes is important. In our brief campaigning program, we didn’t specially address women’s rights, but this doesn’t mean that we don’t attach importance to it,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan