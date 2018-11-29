Artsakh Ombudsman highly appreciates activities of Caroline Cox Rehabilitation Center

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan on November 29 visited the Rehabilitation Center named after Caroline Cox, his Office told Armenpress.

The Ombudsman got acquainted with the Center’s conditions which operates for already 20 years. He highly appreciated the role of the Center in recovery of health of the Artsakh residents, attaching importance to the fact that the Center provides free services to persons of all age groups, as well as conducts major works for integration of disabled people in the society.

Artak Beglaryan and founding director of the Center Vardan Tadevosyan exchanged views on the future cooperation and expressed readiness to deepen the existing collaboration between the two structures aimed at properly protecting the rights of the disabled.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan