Kocharyan’s trial to continue on December 3

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The hearing of the complaint over former President Robert Kocharyan’s release from pre-trial detention that was ruled on ground of immunity is will continue on December 3, 11:00. The lawyers have appealed the July 27 decision of the court of 1st instance on detaining Kocharyan as a preventive measure.

ARMENPRESS reports Kocharyan’s defender Hayk Alumyan told the reporters at the courtroom that the session has been postponed for the reason that he did not manage to present the complaint. “I started to present the complaint but could not reach the end”, Alumyan said.

Earlier today during the adjournment of the hearing Kocharyan’s lawyer had said “In order for the court to have the right to place Kocharyan under arrest, it ought to had proven that Kocharyan shouldn’t had benefited from his immunity in this case. If this had been proven, then only the court should have examined whether or not there are sufficient grounds to believe that Mr. Kocharyan has committed the acts he is accused of. If there are no substantiated suspicions, nothing is discussed, then he had to be released. If sufficient grounds exist, then only after this the court should have examined whether or not Mr. Kocharyan would hide or obstruct justice if released. The court hasn’t taken into consideration nothing from this all”.

