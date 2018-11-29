Nikol Pashinyan sends congratulatory letter to Salome Zurabishvili on the occasion of being elected Georgian President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to Salome Zurabishvili on the occasion of being elected Georgian President. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the letter runs as follows,

“ Your Excellency,

Please, accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of being elected President of friendly Georgia. Your election as the first woman President is a historical event and I heartily wish your tenure to be marked in the Georgian history as a period of growth and welfare.

I am also confident that we will continue to strengthen the centuries-old friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia based on common values with joint efforts in the atmosphere of mutual confidence and understanding, we will expand the bilateral agenda with new programs, serving the entire potential of our peoples’ friendship to the progress of Armenia and Georgia.

I convey to you my deepest assurance of respect with the expectation of a soon meeting with you and developing ambitious partnership“.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan