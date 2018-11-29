Acting Defense Minister receives Karen Ghazaryan’s parents

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of Armenia, acting Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan received on November 29 the parents of Karen Ghazaryan, who crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in June, 2018.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia, during the meeting Karen Ghazaryan’s parents expressed concern over the possible aggravation of the health condition of their son conditioned by the conditions he is kept in Azerbaijan.

David Tonoyan noted that the Armenia side intensively works for returning Karen Ghazaryan to Armenia, cooperating both with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs and the ICRC.

At the same time David Tonoyan hoped that the authorities of Azerbaijan will not observe the humanitarian issue of returning Karen Ghazaryan to Armenia in the context of exchanging war hostages between the conflicting sides.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan