Hamburg home of Germany’s Vice Chancellor attacked

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The home of Germany’s Vice Chancellor, finance minister Olaf Scholz in Hamburg has been attacked, Spiegel reports.

The group of unidentified assailants, comprised of 14 individuals, set fire to the tires of a vehicle parked outside Scholz’s home and then vandalized the house by throwing bottles of paint on it. The group fled the scene.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

According to Spiegel, the finance minister wasn’t in the home during the time of the attack. He was on his way to Argentina with Chancellor Angela Merkel for the G20 meeting.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan