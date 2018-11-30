Two wounded in Yerevan shooting

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Two Yerevan residents have been wounded in a shooting incident Thursday evening, the Investigative Committee said.

It said that a criminal case on illegal possession of firearms and attempted murder has been launched.

The victims, aged 37 and 34, have been hospitalized.

Detectives are probing the incident to determine the circumstances and identify the suspected gunmen.

Photos taken at the crime scene show blood stains and bullet holes at the entrance of a building.

Other details weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan